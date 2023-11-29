Christmas Coat Drive Gears Up Once Again

LA QUINTA, CA – It’s here again, every year, just after the Thanksgiving holiday, Jonathans Cleaners customers walk in to see large Christmas wrapped boxes in the front of their stores. But these aren’t holiday decorations. Long time customers know they represent the start of Jonathan’s Annual Christmas Charity Coat Drive.

For the past 16 years, Jonathan’s has been hosting this annual event to collect coats and other winter items that get donated to charities across the Coachella Valley. These items go to help the homeless, struggling families, and others needed extra clothing during the winter season.

“It’s amazing!” says Jonathan’s Cleaners owner, John Sohn. “Every year we put up collection boxes with no expectations, and every year this amazing community rallies behind our cause and our boxes overflow with their generous donations!”

The community can help by dropping off those old coats and jackets, or donating new ones to go to someone in need. Donations can be of all sizes and ages. Jonathan’s will clean the coats for free and provide them to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission, who will then distribute the coats to local valley homeless, those in shelters, and struggling local families and children. The community can drop their donations at several locations across the Valley.

The coat drive runs through January 1st, 2024. You can find more information at the website https://www.cvrm.org/.