L.A. Rams & Desert Sands Unified hold youth football clinic

The Los Angeles Rams hold youth football clinics across the Southern California region to grow the sport to young athletes of all ages. Wednesday night, the Rams organization and the Desert Sands Unified School District teamed up to bring it to the Coachella Valley. The turnout spoke for itself, not only from young students but also from community members.

Coach Mo Streety with the Rams calls it a ‘huge canvas, he gets to help paint.’

“I get to help develop the kids, the coaches, and the community. And that’s what the Rams are about,” says Coach Streety.

Local teachers and coaches were on hand to help with the camp as well.

“It’s just wonderful to be able to have the boys and girls from kindergarten all the way up to eighth grade, just being out here playing football playing a sport that everybody loves,” says Jory Kirchhevel, P.E. teacher at Dr. Carreon Academy.

Mr. Kirchhevel says it’s about giving young students the opportunity to get out and be active.

“Some of these kids, they may have not been able to touch a football before. And they may find that it’s something they want to end up pursuing,” says Kirchhevel. “They’re just having a great time being active is what we need to do to be able to live longer.”

And Coach Streety agrees that it’s all about building the future.

“I love it, because somewhere out here might be the next big thing. And now you have girls playing flag football at a high level. They get to play in high school. They’re playing in college and you never know who you’re dealing with,” says Streety. “I’ve seen kids go to the NFL or go play other sports and even become productive citizens — law enforcement, first responders, military. It all happens here.”

The Indio Police Department was even out training with the young kids at the clinic.

“It’s something I wish I did when I was younger,” says Officer Timothy Lopez. “I played in sports, but no interactions with coaches or police officers. So us as a police officers, being out here with the youth is something big. I know that kids are happy we’re throwing the ball with them. We’re playing with them and just seeing them smile and get involved with the community is this something we all love.”

And Officer Lopez says, he hopes it’s the start of something new here in the Valley.

“You know, if Rams come every day, come every week, and we’ll do it. We’ll be part of the team every day if we can. So bring it!”

To learn more about the L.A. Rams and their community involvement across the region, click here.