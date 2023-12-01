Interactive Art Wall Experience Commissioned At Agua Caliente Casino Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA – Agua Caliente Casinos commission world-renowned muralist and artist Trek Kelly to create an interactive art wall at Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage.

The acclaimed Los Angeles-based muralist and artist, known for his captivating works across the nation and around the globe, has completed his first mural for a casino, that being for Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage.

The gaming-inspired mural, Leap of Luck, is located next to the steakhouse.

Trek’s unique style harmoniously combines bold colors, intricate details, and a keen sense of narrative. The interactive mural is designed to be an eye-catching piece that illustrates aspects of the Casino and gaming, along with natural elements found throughout the Coachella Valley. Guests are invited and encouraged to take photos in front of the colorful mural and “leap into luck”.