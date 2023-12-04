Coachella Valley High School Academies Receive Prestigious Golden Bell Award

THERMAL, CA – The Academies of Coachella Valley High School, part of the Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD), have been honored with the prestigious Golden Bell Award in the Career Technical Education Category, according to the press release.

This recognition highlights the academies outstanding achievements and contributions in providing students with high-quality college and career opportunities.

CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Luis Valentino said, “What sets the Academies apart is their ability to engage students and provide them with real-world skills that extend beyond traditional classroom learning. The programs cover a wide-range of career pathways, ensuring that students are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary for success in today’s competitive landscape.”

For more information about the award-winning academies of Coachella Valley High School, please visit their website https://cvhs.cvusd.us/.