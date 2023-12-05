Birthday Gala Celebration For Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Planned for January in Indian Wells

INDIAN WELLS, CA – A birthday celebration for Robert F. Kennedy Jr is set to take place in the Coachella Valley.

This exclusive event promises an evening of green carpet glamour, exceptional cuisine, and fabulous entertainment against the breathtaking backdrop of the desert.

This historic celebration will not only mark the 70th birthday of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., but will also honor the enduring legacy of the Kennedy Family.

The event will include a number of celebrity guests, and performances from comedians and musicians.

There are a limited amount of tickets available.

More information can be found at www.silentmajority4rfk.com.