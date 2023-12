Kaiser Permanente Collect Over 1,200 Holiday Gifts For 11th Annual Holiday Toy Drive

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA – Kaiser Permanente employees and physicians across Riverside County collected over 1,200 holiday gifts for kids and teens for their annual holiday toy drive.

The toys were distributed by a community partners, Think Together, a nonprofit provider of afterschool, expanded learning and school improvement programs.

Toys were distributed to several schools across the county, including our local Julius Corsini Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs.