Valle Del Sol Elementary Unveils Book Vending Machine

Becoming a growing number of schools promoting literacy, Valle Del Sol Elementary unveils a book vending machine.

Students can take one book at a time for hands on reading and learning.

Ms. Jennifer Eyre, Assistant Principle at Valle Del Sol, and promoter of the project, said, “There is a literacy challenge, within schools, partially due to a lack of engagement and excitement in reading books. Increased reading comprehension and engagement will seriously impact our students and their future. Getting students excited to read by vending their favorite books and being able to take them home will not only help increase a child’s literacy but also improve family relationships through reading.”

The customized vending machine is called Inchy’s Bookworm and works by using a special golden token the kids are rewarded for reading.