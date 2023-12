Agua Caliente’s “Angel Tree Toy Drop” Going On Now

Agua Caliente’s annual “Angel Tree Toy Drop” is in full swing at “Shelter From The Storm” in Palm Desert.

Donations can be made at the Community Counseling Center in the Main Office.

For more information about Shelter from the Storm, visit https://shelterfromthestorm.com/. And visit the website https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/ for more on the Angel Tree program.