Dezart Performs Launches $2.2M Campaign for New Venue in Cathedral City

In Cathedral City, Dezart Performs launches a campaign for a new venue after 13 years at the Pearl McManus Theater.

With a $2.2 million goal, the Dezart Playhouse in Canyon Plaza South promises a 4,400-square foot space for versatile seating configurations.

Cathedral City Mayor Rita Lamb is a supporter of the project, anticipating it’s positive impact on community vibrancy by the 2025 to 2026 season.

Dezart Performs actively seeks community contributions to enhance creative capabilities and establish the new venue as a central hub for various organizations and events.

For more information, visit https://dezartperforms.org/.