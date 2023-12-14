Palm Desert Honors ‘Manny the Movie Guy’

Today, the Palm Desert City Council honored the inspiring Manny Dela Rosa, a trailblazing Filipino-American, for his tireless contributions to the Valley.

Known as ‘Manny the Movie Guy’, his Emmy-winning career uplifts Coachella Valley schools and its students.

Recognized during National Filipino-American History Month, this proclamation celebrates Manny’s impact beyond the desert.

Here at KMIR, Manny is more than a TV personality- he’s family.

Congratulations, Manny, on this well-deserved recognition!