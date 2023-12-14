Palm Springs Animal Shelter Tail-A-Thon in Collaboration with NBC Palm Springs

Tune in today at 4pm for our three-hour Tail-A-Thon live on NBC Palm Springs as we raise critical funds for the Palm Springs Animal Shelter!
The evening newscasts will broadcast live from the shelter encouraging people to light up the phone lines.
68° F
65° F
68° F
65° F
Pristine Villarreal
Tune in today at 4pm for our three-hour Tail-A-Thon live on NBC Palm Springs as we raise critical funds for the Palm Springs Animal Shelter!
The evening newscasts will broadcast live from the shelter encouraging people to light up the phone lines.