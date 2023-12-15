Gifts For Migrant Families of the Coachella Valley

1,800 toy donations. That is the goal for Sergio Garcia and Steve Lautenbach, residents of Palm Springs, who seek to share the magic of Christmas with the children of migrant families.

A goal that started a year ago when Steve and his partner saw how hard migrant families worked in the fields during a trip to Mexico, something close to heart for steve.

In collaboration with The Department of Education, this toy drive seeks to provide joy and support to those who face unique challenges during the holidays.

What started as a donation of 50 toys has become one of more than 400 for children of all ages..

And for Steve and his partner that has been the best gift this year.

This story was written and reported by Alondra Campos.