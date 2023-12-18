Contemporary Photographic Artist L.A. Marler Currently Has Typewriter Art On Display

Best known for her antique typewriter art, vintage camera artwork, retro radios, and mid-century TVs, artist L.A. Marler currently has her typewriter art on display at the Rancho Mirage Library.

The exhibit features her antique typewriters, demonstrating tech changes in personal presses over the last 100 years.

The exhibit will be on display through February, and showcased during the renowned 10th Annual Writers Festival taking place at the library in February.

And for those of you who have art lovers on your gift list, reach to L.A. Marler to learn more about her iconic work including mixed media originals, fine art limited editions, and more.