Iceplex Celebrates One Year Anniversary

The Berger Foundation Iceplex is celebrating their one year annivesary today.
The celebrations start at 6:45pm at Acrisure Arena’s Berger Foundation Iceplex.
You can enjoy free skate rentals, plus a chance to win a $50 gift card.
Pristine Villarreal
