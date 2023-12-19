Iceplex Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Iceplex Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Pristine Villarreal

The Berger Foundation Iceplex is celebrating their one year annivesary today.

The celebrations start at 6:45pm at Acrisure Arena’s Berger Foundation Iceplex.

You can enjoy free skate rentals, plus a chance to win a $50 gift card.

