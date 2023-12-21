New Tiny Home Community Opens Near Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA – A new tiny home community has opened near Desert Hot Springs in hopes to combat the affordable housing crisis.

The Paradise Tiny Home Community welcomes residents of all ages, and their website announces over 90 new tiny homes to soon fill the vacant lots.

The community also hosts a clubhouse with impressive amenities, including a resort-style pool area, a hot tub, an outdoor fire pit, a well-equipped workout room and even a pickleball court.

For more information about the new tiny home community, visit https://www.paradisetinyhomecommunity.com/.