The Living Desert Celebrates World Giraffe Day

December 21st is a day for celebration for giraffe’s at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens.

To kick of their ‘personalized’ World Giraffe Day. They offered residents and visitors the unique opportunity to see life through a giraffe’s point of view.

This interactive experience happens only once a year, but aims to tell the visitors the story of giraffe’s and how the animal is a critcally endangered species.

The president and CEO of The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens adds that this day is a way to inform the public on how they can help protect the endangered species in their day to day lives. Any support that got to the Living Desert helps support giraffe conservation.

To donate, go to the website https://www.livingdesert.org/support/.