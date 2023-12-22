New Road Closures; Gene Autry and Indian Canyon

Indian Canyon and Gene Autry both close due to flooding after heavy rain across the Coachella Valley.
Location:N Gene Autry between Interstate 10 and E Via Escuela
Date: 12-22-2023
Time: 19:09:37
Details: road closed due to flooding https://t.co/kyHLWnNygU
— Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) December 23, 2023
Location:N Indian Canyon between Garnet and Sunrise Parkway
Date: 12-22-2023
Time: 17:48:50
Details: Road closed due to flooding https://t.co/EQ1aRq8v33
— Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) December 23, 2023