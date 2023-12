Rain and Flooded Roads in Indio

INDIO, CA – The City of Indio announced through X (formerly known as Twitter) streets to avoid due to the rain and flooding happening in the Valley.

They highly suggest to avoid:

HWY 111 between Monroe St. and Jackson St.

Avenue 48 between Monroe St. and Jackson St.

Fred Waring between Monroe St. and Clinton Street

Madison St. between Miles Ave and Avenue 46

For more information visit https://www.indio.org/.