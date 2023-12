Where To Drop Off Your Christmas Tree For Recycling

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA – If you’re looking to get rid of your live Christmas tree, here’s a look at some drop-off spots in the county into the New Year.

The Riverside County Blythe Landfill and Lamb Canyon Landfill in Beaumont will be accepting trees until January 6th.

The Oasis Landfill will also be open to trees through January 3rd.