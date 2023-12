Local Fire Captain Officially Retiring

CATHEDRAL CITY, CA – We’d like to give a special shout-out tonight to a first responder who’s given a lot to our community.

Cathedral City Fire Department Captain Rick West is officially retiring.

He’s served our community since 1990 as a reserve member but officially earned his reserve badge in 1991.

He became full time at the department in 2001 after completing his paramedic training.

We hope Rick enjoys his retirement.