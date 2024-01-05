Southern California Shaken by 4.2 Magnitude Earthquake Near LA

A magnitude-4.2 earthquake struck the mountains east of Los Angeles today, sending tremors across Southern California.

The epicenter was near Lytle Creek in San Bernardino County, approximately 60 miles from downtown LA. Initially reported as a 4.6, the quake was later downgraded.

Communities from Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley felt the impact. No immediate reports of damage or injuries have been confirmed.

This seismic activity occurred near the intersection of the San Andreas and San Jacinto faults, a historically significant quake zone. Stay tuned to NBC Palm Springs for updates and safety tips.