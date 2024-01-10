Dr. Carreon Foundation Now Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Dr. Carreon scholarship application process is now open and invites high school seniors and college students to apply for a 2024 scholarship.

The foundation is accepting scholarships now until the end of March. Expanding it’s mission to include other minority ethnicities in addition to Mexican-American applicants, they now have added the entire eastern Inland Empire.

Full-time high school senior students in the Inland Empire and Blythe, or enrolled as a full time student in college or a trade school, have earned at least a 3.0 unweighted GPA for all four years of high school work completed, and can demonstrate qualities of good citizenship, leadership, and financial need are eligible.

For additional information you can visit https://carreonfoundation.org/.