Lady Rajahs Water Polo continues to make splash with undefeated streak in DEL

The Indio high school girls water polo program is making a splash this season and remain undefeated in league. They’re led by one of a kind head coach Marcos Perez, a former student athlete at Indio, who has watched the sport grow over the years here in the Coachella Valley. But every year is a year to get better.

“Last year we had a really impressive season and this year the focus was to build upon that and continue the good work we put in,” says Coach Marcos Perez.

There are a lot of new faces as the sport continues to grow but sky is the limit for these young athletes.

“There are a lot of new girls but I feel like we picked up the chemistry really fast, so yeah that’s pretty good,” says senior Mia Buelna.

The one of a kind coaching style and energy that Coach Perez brings to the girls day in and day out is also unmatched.

“His coaching style is ver different than other coaches I’ve worked with,” says Sienna Rodriguez. “But the energy that he gives us brings a lot to the team. It’s such a motivation to all the girls. Ever since I got here, it’s always like you got this, you can do this. Not like oh you’re doing that you can’t do that.”

The tight knit team is now 3-0 in the DEL after a big win over the Cathedral City Lions.

Indio faces Xavier Prep on January 11th.