Dr. Carreon Foundation Scholarships Now Available

The Dr. Carreon Foundation is now accepting applications.

These scholarships are awarded to students of Mexican, African, Asian or Native American Heritage who live in the Eastern Inland Empire and Blythe and meet the qualifications of other scholarships.

The Dr. Carreon Foundation has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to more than 9oo students.

For more information and how to apply visit https://carreonfoundation.c2nav.com/.