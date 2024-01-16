Coachella Valley Invitational Coming To Indio

Heads up for local soccer fans!

Passes for the 2024 Coachella Valley Invitational are now on sale.

Hosted by the Palm Desert Chamber of Commerce in partnership with AEG, the event, now open to the public, features National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) clubs for the first time.

The tournament will host 20 preseason matches over seven days at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

You can catch teams like Austin FC, LA Galaxy, and Angel City FC in action.

Visit the Chamber’s website for passes and the full match schedule here www.pschamber.org.