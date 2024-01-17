I-10 Sees Emergency Storm Repairs

Some road repairs are scheduled for interstate 10 this week.

On Thursday, there will be eastbound lane closures throughout the day near Bob Hope Drive as crews conduct repairs.

It’s part of the CalTrans $6 million dollar emergency project to fix damage related to Tropical Storm Hilary.

The repairs aim to reinstate highway access to surrounding communities on I-10 in Rancho Mirage.

The project is nearing completion on I-10 from 10 miles west of Ramon Wash Bridge to the Ramon Road on-ramp near Palm Desert.