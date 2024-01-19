Public Meeting Held About Desert Regional Medical Center

The Desert Health Care District wants to let you know about a public meeting planned about the future of Desert Regional Medical Center.

The main topic who operates it and what they’ll pay to use it while they do.

Since 1997 Tenet Health Care has had a the lease to operate Desert Regional and that agreement is expiring in 2027. But Tenet wants to buy the hospital in a lease-to-buy.

Desert Health Care District wants local residents to have input on the proposal from Tenet.

They have scheduled a meeting next Monday in Palm Desert to hear from the public. It will be held at the University of Riverside Palm Desert Campus at 5:30pm.