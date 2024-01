Riverside County Approves $7.5 Million For Navigation Center

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors approved $7.5 million in funding to complete project.

The facility will offer 80 interim housing units with wrap-around services.

The three-building campus is undergoing renovations after experiencing delays due to pandemic-related disruptions.

Over $40 million has been secured for the campus, with contributions from the county, the city, and a Homekey Program award.