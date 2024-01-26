West Campus College of the Desert Construction To Begin As Soon As Winter

During the meeting Thursday, the interim President Laura Hope further explained the timeline for getting the campus completed, which she confidently slated for 2027.

And the long awaited Palm Springs Campus could start construction as soon as this winter.

It is set to be roughly 167-thousand square feet broken up into four main sectone over where the old Palm Springs Mall once was.

Despite many delays over the years, interim president and superintendent says commitment to the plan is moving it forward.