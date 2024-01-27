La Quinta High Grad Tom Whitney gets Top 15 finish at Farmers Insurance Open

One Coachella Valley raised golfer gets a lot of ‘firsts’ out of the way at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open. La Quinta High School grad Tom Whitney carded a 68 in the final round of the PGA TOUR event.

“Very pleased with the finish, I would’ve loved one more birdie coming in,” says Whitney. “But there’s nothing I regret out there. It’s been a really cool second week out here.”

Whitney finished T13 after his final round on the South Course of Torrey Pines. It’s his best finish yet for his PGA TOUR Rookie season.

But one big takeaway from his second event is being comfortable and knowing he can play with the best of them.

“I’ve proven that I can contend at this level, which is cool,” says Whitney. “I didn’t know how long it would take me to put myself in contention. But I will be working on making everything a little sharper.”

Whitney says his next stop is a qualifier for the Waste Management Open and he’s got some momentum to carry on for future events.