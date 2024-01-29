Body Deli display of risqué dressed vintage Barbie and Ken dolls turning heads

It’s a new holiday season at the Body Deli on El Paseo in Palm Desert and that means a new holiday display of vintage Barbies and Kens.

“They’re in fabulous valentine aesthetic dresses,” said Ashley Skarin, manager of the Body Deli. “Some of them are handmade and very designer quality.”

Skarin says these dolls come from her mom’s childhood collection.

Now, their wardrobes are more fashion forward, pairing risqué lingerie with high heels and even higher standards.

“It’s a great thing for business because the Barbie movie has been so popular recently,” she said. “Customers are definitely awestruck, especially to see some of Ken’s outfits.”

Outfits many shoppers are calling eye Ken-dy.

“Every little detail is there,” said a shopper visiting from Upland, CA. “I love the leash with the sparkles on it and the doggy with Ken.”

A doll-lightful match made in plastic heaven that’s bringing Barbieland from the Malibu Beach to the Coachella Valley during this holiday of love and affection.

“I think it definitely represents valentine’s day,” Skarin said. “It’s romantic, it’s playful.”

These dressed up dolls also serve as a strong reminder that it’s ok to be plastic as long as you’re fantastic.

“It just really sets the tone for a fun valentine’s,” Skarin said.

The Body Deli plans to update its display with a red-carpet theme in March.

This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.