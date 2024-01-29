HeartLoveWave365, project helping students heal through artwork and breathwork

With every inhale, a group of Palm Springs High School students is connecting with their emotions. After exhaling, they’re creating art inspired by the heart.

“We are painting hearts, putting positive affirmations on it,” said a student. “It was basically helping us cope with stress and have mindfulness. A quick breath to be really grounded.”

This is HeartLoveWave365, a project that builds emotional outlets through breathwork and artwork.

Jennifer Tomaselli founded this organization after nearly dying from Covid.

During her recovery, Tomaselli found breathwork helped her heal.

Now she’s partnering with the HeartMath Institute and teaching these breathing techniques across the country.

“We’re trying to do this work one person at a time to build the resilience so we can have a calmer world,” she said.

At Palm Springs High School, this project is inspiring everyone from students to staff.

“It says that they are willing to come together and look out for each other and love,” said Palm Springs High School principal Michael Ventura. “It gives me a lot of hope and I’m very proud of them.”

These students are members of the club called HOPE: Healing Of People Everywhere.

They say HeartLoveWave365 gives them better coping skills every breath they take.