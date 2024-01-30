Star PSUSD Student Selected For Regional ‘Every Student Succeeding’ Awards

The Palm Springs Leadership Association honored 25 students in the Palm Springs Unified School District last night.

One student from every PSUSD school was awarded at the Every Student Succeeding Awards ceremony.

The students were recognized for overcoming challenges and excelling in school.

Out of the 25 honorees, Elizabeth Diedjomahor, a Desert Hot Springs High School senior, was chosen to represent the Coachella Valley on a regional level, where she will compete for a scholarship.

Diedjomahor has overcome challenges of instability in her own home and has managed to become a top 100 student with a 3.4 grade point average.

She credits her success to hard work and the drive to never give up.