Handmade Ghanian Baskets At Desert Wolff

First Friday’s on El Paseo returns! This Friday at 4pm you can watch the classic cars cruising the nine blocks of El Paseo.

Take a self-guided art tour of the many galleries, and listen to live music.

Desert Wolff Art will be featuring one-of-a-kind African Basket Sculptures, which have unique colors and forms.

First Friday on El Paseo takes place every first Friday through May.