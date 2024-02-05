“Moving” Director Talks to Manny The Movie Guy About Superhero Drama

Park Inje has created one of the best streaming shows right now. “Moving” on Hulu (there’s a dubbed English version on Disney+ as well) is about the true meaning of being a superhero as the series webs an intriguing tale of parents and children, heroes and villains.

I spoke to director Inje about his interest in creating the series, working with the actors, and what he hopes the viewers get after watching the twenty-episode series.

“Moving” is now out on Hulu.

