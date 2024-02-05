“Moving” Director Talks to Manny The Movie Guy About Superhero Drama

“Moving” Director Talks to Manny The Movie Guy About Superhero Drama

Manny The Movie Guy

Park Inje has created one of the best streaming shows right now.  “Moving” on Hulu (there’s a dubbed English version on Disney+ as well) is about the true meaning of being a superhero as the series webs an intriguing tale of parents and children, heroes and villains.

I spoke to director Inje about his interest in creating the series, working with the actors, and what he hopes the viewers get after watching the twenty-episode series.

“Moving” is now out on Hulu.

See our interview below.  For more on our “Moving” interview, click here.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo