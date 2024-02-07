East Vista Chino Between Clubhouse and Gene Autry is Open

An update to road closures after this week’s rain.
The City of Palm Springs says East Vista Chino at the Wash between Clubhouse and Gene Autry is open.
North Indian Canyon Drive from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue remains closed due to flooding.
54° F
53° F
54° F
53° F
Pristine Villarreal
An update to road closures after this week’s rain.
The City of Palm Springs says East Vista Chino at the Wash between Clubhouse and Gene Autry is open.
North Indian Canyon Drive from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue remains closed due to flooding.