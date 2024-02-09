Local Businesses Prepare For Hundreds To Walk Through Their Doors On Super Bowl Sunday

It’s safe to say, fans are more than excited for Super Bowl LVIII, but it’s the local businesses like The Beer Hunter that thrive with an event like this.

“We’re probably gonna be close to 200 people, I would imagine. We live and die by sports, so the more sports that keep going on the better for us.” Julian Velasquez, the General Manager for the Beer Hunter says.

This weekend, many businesses put in double orders for food and drinks, preparing for both locals and visitors to step through their doors.

Some even require reservations, “Now we’re taking reservations at the moment so if you want to come in first come first serve, it’s a $50 deposit. Right now we’re filling up pretty quickly. We do have some open tables if you ask for tables in front of the big screen.” Velasquez adds.

The Beer Hunter is looking to see more than 200 people come this Sunday, and it’s the same story at other businesses like Burgers & Beer.

All season long, fans have flooded the restaurant for big game days, so this Sunday they’re bringing in all employees.

“We should have everything completely packed. Like if people want to come in here, you gotta get here early. Just like every football Sunday. That’s our craziest day.” Amber Aletano, the Assistant Manager at Burgers & Beer says.

With plenty of tv’s to watch the big game on at both The Beer Hunter and Burgers & Beer, fans are guaranteed to get the full fan experience.

“Expect to have a great time. Have some good drinks, good food. Just got to get here a little early to make sure you’re guaranteed a seat because it will be packed.” Aletano adds.