City Officials To Discuss Affordable Housing Development In Indio

Neighbors in Indio are encouraging the city to approve a 200-unit affordable housing development.

The Indio Planning Commission is expected to consider the new project along Highway 1-11 proposed by Liberty Star Management.

According to the US Census Bureau, roughly 60% of residents in Indio are considered rent-burdened.

More than 200 residents signed a petition by Lift To Rise, in support of the project.

The city was originally going to be discussed tonight but has been rescheduled for Thursday at 6pm at Indio City Hall.