Inside the World of “Halo” Season 2 on Paramount+

Manny The Movie Guy

“Halo” season 2 arrives on Paramount+ with the showrunner, David Wiener, promising new episodes to be more gritty and exciting.  I sat down with Wiener alongside Executive Producer Kiki Wolfkill to talk about season 2 plus, Master Chief John aka Pablo Schreiber speaks!

The first two episodes of “Halo” season 2 premiered on Paramount+ on February 8 with new episodes arriving every Thursday all the way to its season finale on March 21.  The show this season will have a total of eight episodes.

Check out our interview below.  For our complete look at “Halo” season 2, click here.

