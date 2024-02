Pam Grier To Attend “Foxy Brown” Screenings

Actor Pam Grier, who’s career exploded in the 70s with her starring turn in “Foxy Brown” will visit Portland’s Hollywood Theater for a 50-year anniversary screening of the film.

Grier began her career playing tough women in some of black-sploitation cinema’s classic action films like “Blacula” and “Sheba Baby”.