Uber, Lyft Drivers Go On Strike At Palm Springs International Airport

Uber and Lyft drivers are on a one day strike.

They say the ride share companies are taking a bigger percentage of their fares, even as their expenses grow.

Here in the Coachella Valley, drivers say companies used to pay up to 70% of fares.

But now they allege they receive only 30 to 35% of the passenger fare.

Many drivers now say they need to work more hours to make ends meet.