SoCal Weather Briefing Monday February 19, 2024

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up!

The Coachella Valley will be under mostly sunny skies this afternoon with above normal temperatures in the middle-to-upper 70s. Get out and enjoy your Sunday as changes are on the way.

An atmospheric river will begin guiding showers along the Southern California coastal counties Monday morning, advancing into the Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass and area mountains Monday evening into Tuesday.

The very West end of the Valley may see a few sprinkles Tuesday night, but the best shot of experiencing scattered showers will be on Wednesday beginning in the early morning hours. Although Palm Springs is expected to pick-up around two-tenths of an inch of rain, Indio may see only a trace. Valley skies will clear on Wednesday afternoon.

A Flood Watch has been posted between Monday afternoon and Wednesday morning for mountains and locations West of the Coachella Valley.