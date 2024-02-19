Yoga could be key to boosting your heart health, according to medical experts

During a free outdoor yoga session at the Rancho Mirage Community Park, yoga instructor Olivia Marie Leschnik is guiding a group through a gentle flow; balancing their minds and bodies during a practice she says helps the heart.

“Taking those deep breaths in through your nose helps to stimulate the vagus nerve which then interacts with the parasympathetic nervous system,” she said. “That allows you to rest and digest and sort of gives your heart a warm space to just be.”

With February being National Heart Month, the American Heart Association is encouraging people to protect themselves against the number killer in the country: cardiovascular disease.

“Chronic stress, chronic inflammation is one of the causes of or one of the things that contribute to cardiovascular disease,” said Edith Jones-Poland, MD.

Jones-Poland says the poses and breathing in yoga can help the heart heal physically while the mindfulness can help stop stress emotionally.

“We know that by reducing stress that helps us to reduce overall inflammation,” she said. “We know that breathwork, which is involved in yoga, is very helpful for the body to help reduce those stress hormones.”

With yoga’s healing powers going well beyond the mat, Leschnik hopes more people try this ancient art form that combines exercise and therapy.

“They’re going to experience just being able to kind of let go of the worries that they have,” she said.

And being able to better connect the body to breathe, while allowing the mind to quiet so the heart can heal out loud.

The yoga sessions at the Rancho Mirage Community Park are free and happen every Friday at 10 a.m. from September through May.

This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.