Wildflower 5k Run On Saturday

You can start this weekend with a 5k.

The Wildflower 5k Trail Fun Run and Walk is this Saturday at 8 and 9:30pm on the Randall Henderson Trail.

It’ll cost you $35 dollars and it includes a T-shirt, but you must first RVSP by Friday at 12 noon with the number 760-568-9918.

Important to note no dogs or strollers allowed on the trail.