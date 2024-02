L.A. Marler’s “Media Icons” At Rancho Mirage Library

Joshua Tree-based artist L.A. Marler is being showcased at the Rancho Mirage Library this month.

She is known for her pop photo-based art featuring antique typewriters, vintage cameras, retro radios, and mid-century TVs.

You can see her work in international galleries and in the hands of collectors including Tom Hanks and the Palm Springs Art Museum.