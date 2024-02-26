A flavorful experience: Ritz-Carlton chefs partner with RMHS students in culinary arts program

Dozens of Rancho Mirage High School students recently got a taste of what it’s like to work in a professional kitchen.

“We are trying to show students what opportunities are out there in the Coachella Valley,” said Jenna Van Loon with the Rancho Mirage High School Culinary Arts Food Education Academy known as the CAFÉ Academy. “Hospitality and recreation and culinary are a huge part of our budding valley.”

Van Loon says this program is all about serving students academic entrees of education in the art and science of cooking paired with side orders of food preparation.

“These students are awarded a great opportunity, hands on every day in the kitchen,” she said. “The idea here is this is a career in technical education. anybody who takes this class can go out and join the workplace.”

Recently, several chefs from the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage led cooking demonstrations and held talks with these students.

On the educational menu: opportunities to turn these skills into careers.

“I think it’s important to show and tell about our profession,” said Bruno Lopez, executive chef of the Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage. “I think it’s important to know that hospitality is definitely a big part of Coachella Valley.”

The median annual wage for chefs was $56,520 in 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The 10-year job outlook for chefs is projected to grow faster than the average for all occupations.

The CAFÉ Academy at Rancho Mirage High School is a multi-year program where students study a curriculum developed by the National Restaurant Association.

Once completed, students can take their cooking from passion to profession.

This story was written and reported by Kai Beech.