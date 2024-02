Firebirds Skate with Public League Players

Some of the Coachella Valley Firebirds stopped by the Berger Foundation Iceplex to skate with the public during practice.

Some of the players started at that young age with big dreams, with the Firebirds doing their part to give back to our community.

Following two games on the road where the birds went 1-0-1, they’ll return home on Wednesday against San Jose.