FTC Sues To Block Potential Kroger-Albertsons Merger

The Federal Trade Commission seems to think this proposed merger isn’t such a great idea.

This morning, the FTC announced that they are suing to block what could be the largest proposed supermarket merger in U.S. history.

The commission argues that the deal would quote ‘eliminate fierce competition between Kroger and Albertsons, leading to higher prices for groceries and other essential household items for millions of Americans’.

They also state that this could threaten the ability of employees to secure higher wages.

And residents here in the Valley have mixed opinions.

This story was written and reported by Tiani Jadulang.