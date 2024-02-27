“Helpers For Hilary” Honored at Cathedral City Chamber Mixer

People who stepped in to help the community during Tropical Storm Hilary were recognized with the award ceremony and mixer.

When Tropical Storm Hilary made landfall into the Valley, flooding took out countless roads, shut down Interstate 10, and most noticably displaced dozens of people in the Panorama neighborhood.

Mud and water crashed through the Cathedral City community, severely damaging homes as a result and left 46 people needing to be rescued.

In the following days, community member from all over the Valley descended into this neighborhood and spent hours shoveling mud and debris out of these homes, and many didn’t even know each other, but wanted to help their neighbors recover.

And that’s whom were recognized, the community members who stepped up during that time for their service and commitment to their community.