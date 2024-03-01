SoCal Weather Briefing Friday March 1, 2024

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up!

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Coachella Valley along with a High Wind Warning for the San Gorgonio Pass.

Aside from the wind, there remains the chance of showers over Southern California this Saturday and Sunday. Aside from a few sprinkles this weekend on the very West end of the Valley, the heaviest precipitation will fall from the Banning Pass and Inland Empire to the Coast.