SoCal Weather Briefing Friday March 1, 2024

SoCal Weather Briefing Friday March 1, 2024

Pristine Villarreal

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up!
After a sunny and breezy Friday, on-shore winds will really begin to accelerate the next two-days.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Coachella Valley along with a High Wind Warning for the San Gorgonio Pass.
Aside from the wind, there remains the chance of showers over Southern California this Saturday and Sunday. Aside from a few sprinkles this weekend on the very West end of the Valley, the heaviest precipitation will fall from the Banning Pass and Inland Empire to the Coast.
Also, a Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for area mountains above 6,500.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo